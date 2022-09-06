Left Menu

Karan Johar drops Ranbir-Alia's picture with Ayan Mukerji ahead of 'Brahmastra' release

Bollywood ace director Karan Johar, on Monday night, dropped a throwback picture of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with director Ayan Mukerji.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 09:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 09:25 IST
Karan Johar drops Ranbir-Alia's picture with Ayan Mukerji ahead of 'Brahmastra' release
Ranbir, Alia, Ayan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood ace director Karan Johar, on Monday night, dropped a throwback picture of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with director Ayan Mukerji. Taking to Instagram, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director shared the picture which he captioned, " The countdown beings #Brahmastra."

In the picture, Ranbir, Alia and Ayan can be seen smiling together in a selfie. The much-awaited film of the year 'Brahmastra Part -1: Shiva' is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles. Recently the star cast of the mega budgeted film arrived in Hyderabad to promote their film where the 'Raazi' actor was spotted wearing a pink suit salwar with the text 'Baby on Board' written on it, as Ranbir and Alia are currently expecting their first child.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be also seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from that he also has director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Karan Johar's next directorial film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022