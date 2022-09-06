Entertainment News Roundup: Brendan Fraser learns new way to move in Venice obesity drama; 'Squid Game' grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Brendan Fraser learns new way to move in Venice obesity drama

U.S. actor Brendan Fraser, returning to the big screen as a leading man after a nine-year absence, said on Sunday playing the obese hero of "The Whale" was the biggest challenge of his career. The movie, directed by Darren Aronofsky, is receiving its premiere at the Venice Film Venice, with Fraser already being touted as an Oscar contender for his portrayal of Charlie, a gay, 600-pound (270-kg) man, desperately trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

'Squid Game' grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle

South Korean drama "Squid Game" landed its first Emmy Awards on Sunday, taking home an acting honor and three other trophies in the run-up to next week's battle for television's best drama. Lee You-mi won the accolade for guest drama actress at the Creative Arts Emmys for playing Ji Young, a young woman forced to compete in a risky quest for riches after she is freed from prison in the dystopian Netflix Inc series.

Famed male Italian director tells Venice he was born a woman

Award-winning Italian director Emanuele Crialese revealed on Sunday that he had been born a woman as he presented his highly autobiographical movie "L'Immensita", starring Penelope Cruz, at the Venice Film Festival. "L'Immensita" focuses on an Italian family growing up in 1970s Rome, where the eldest daughter identifies as a boy, throwing fuel onto already tense relations between her mother, played by Cruz, and her abusive, unfaithful father.

Filmmaker Paul Schrader toys with writing a female 'Taxi Driver'

Celebrated U.S. filmmaker Paul Schrader is known for writing strong male leads, but at the age of 76, he has decided to head into uncharted territory and produce a screenplay with a female protagonist. Schrader, who wrote or co-wrote four Martin Scorsese films, including "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull", has also directed more than 20 movies and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Film Festival this weekend.

'Don't Worry Darling', no cast feuds here, the director says

Actor-director Olivia Wilde has dismissed rumours of a rift with Florence Pugh, the leading lady in her latest movie "Don't Worry Darling" , which has overshadowed the build-up to its world premiere at Venice on Monday. Pugh skipped the traditional news conference ahead of the screening and although she is scheduled to hit the red carpet with fellow stars, including Harry Styles, later in the day, she has ruled out any further publicity for the psychological drama.

The Weeknd cancels concert in California mid-performance, says he lost his voice

Canadian pop singer The Weeknd cut short a concert in California on Saturday after he lost his voice mid-performance. After four songs at the SoFi stadium, the performer said he needed to cancel the show and told the audience they will be getting their money back.

Music, acting and activism: Life Lessons with Stevie Van Zandt

It is rare enough to have one career that becomes part of a pop-culture phenomenon. Stevie Van Zandt has two. As a musician, including as a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, and as an actor with "The Sopranos," Van Zandt has bottled lightning twice.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tops dismal box office after nine months away

Movie theaters and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad end-of-summer continues at the box office. Without any major releases on the calendar, Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — yes, a movie that debuted in December of 2021 — managed to return to the No. 1 spot in North America over Labor Day weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)