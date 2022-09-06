Left Menu

Pauley Perrette says she suffered massive stroke last year

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has opened up about suffering a massive stroke last year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 11:11 IST
Pauley Perrette says she suffered massive stroke last year
Pauley Perrette (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has opened up about suffering a massive stroke last year. In a social media post shared on Friday, Pauley revealed how she cheated death multiple times, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

"Yes, I'm still here, again. Like how many times do I cheat death?" she said in the clip. "Like I almost died from a hair dye allergy. I have food allergies, I'm a domestic violence and a rape survivor. I was assaulted by a crazy homeless person and almost died and I'm still here. I'm feeling really grateful and especially for all my rescue dogs that are right over there. And I'm here, I'm still here, I feel good. I've been through a lot in the last two years. Things that are harder than having a stroke but I'm still here and I'm still grateful." Perrette captioned the video, adding, "One year ago I had a massive stroke. Before that, I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy and then Cousin Wayne."

"And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And STILL HERE!" she closed. Perrette announced her exit from the popular CBS investigative drama in 2017, revealing that her decision to leave was made the year before. In 2019, she was cast in a lead role in the CBS multi-cam pilot "Broke," joining Jaime Camil and Natasha Leggero. The series ran for one 13-episode season in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022