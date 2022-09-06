Fawad Khan announces his film 'MBG ' with former cricketer Wasim Akram

Left Menu

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-09-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 12:07 IST
Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan superstar Fawad Khan is all set to share screen space with former cricketer Wasim Akram in a film titled 'Money Bank Guarantee' (MBG). On Tuesday, Fawad took to Instagram and shared the film's poster.

"Unveiling the first look of our next movie 'Money Back Guarantee - MBG'," he captioned the post. The film is helmed by Faisal Qureshi.

Fawad also informed that an official teaser of 'MBG' will be out on September 9 at 10 a.m. Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem are also a part of 'Money Bank Guarantee'.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. More details regarding the plot are awaited. Apart from 'MBG', Fawad is also coming up with 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' with Mahira Khan.

According to Variety, this Punjabi-language remake of Yunus Malik's 1979 cult classic "Maula Jatt" stars Mahira Khan ("Raees") and Fawad Khan ( "Ms Marvel" ) as Maula Jatt and Mukkho, respectively. The main focus of the movie is the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, the brutal gang leader, and local hero Maula Jatt. The story has been reimagined for a global audience by Lashari, whose debut film "Waar" (2013) broke box office records in Pakistan.

Lashari Films and Ammara Hikmat's Encyclopedia are the companies behind "The Legend of Maula Jatt." The film will be distributed in Pakistan by renowned cinematographer and distribution strategist Nadeem Mandvivalla through his company Mandviwalla Entertainment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

