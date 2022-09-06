Left Menu

Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release 'Chhichhore' turns 3

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film which was released on the big screen, 'Chhichhore', on Tuesday, turned 3.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 13:13 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release 'Chhichhore' turns 3
Chhichhore (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film which was released on the big screen, 'Chhichhore', on Tuesday, turned 3. Taking to Twitter, production house Nadiadwala Grandson shared a video which they captioned, "It's a mix of all emotions today.. The craziness, fun, love & lots of happy memories! We miss you ANNi as we celebrate the 3rd Anniversary of #Chhichhore."

In the video, the production house shared glimpses from the comedy-drama film. Helmed by the 'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari, the film starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film was declared a blockbuster hit and collected over Rs 150 crores at the box office and received a national award for the Best Feature Film in Hindi. 'Chhichhore' revolves around a group of college friends who go through the good and the bad times of college and life after it.

The comedy-drama film received a lot of praise and positive feedback from the audience and the critics as well. Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Bandra apartment, Mumbai.

The film was Sushant's final theatrical release film, post that his last film 'Dil Bechara' alongside debutant actor Sanjana Sanghi streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022