The red carpet is rolled out for the 6th edition of Talentrack Awards

6th edition of Talentrack Awards 2022 India, 6th September 2022: India’s pioneering and most coveted awards for OTT, web series and digital content – Talentrack Awards – are back! The 6th edition of the Annual Talentrack Awards is all set to take place on the 8th of September in Mumbai.

Established in 2017, the Talentrack Awards recognize and felicitate companies and individuals who have delivered outstanding films, web series, and performances in the digital-content ecosystem. Over the years, the prestigious Talentrack Awards have received nominations and participation from leading OTT platforms, top production houses, filmmakers, digital-content producers, advertising agencies, and some of the biggest stars of Bollywood.

Talentrack Awards 2022 will be hosted by the Talentrack Academy for Digital Entertainment & Content (TADEC) – a pioneering initiative committed to catalyzing and empowering the digital entertainment & content community. TADEC brings together an ecosystem of illustrious personalities and institutions from across the Indian entertainment sector. The Academy is devoted to harnessing its collective intellect and influence to support artists, creators, filmmakers, entrepreneurs, and start-ups in the digital-content space. New initiatives around training and investment are being rolled-out, out with a vision to build TADEC into the definitive hub for creative excellence in the digital-content universe.

Over half a decade, the t-trophy has become the most sought-after recognition in the digital-content space in India. In the previous editions, the t-trophy has been picked up by outstanding stars and performers like Manoj Bajpayee, Kiara Advani, R. Madhavan, Anurag Basu, Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff, Ekta Kapoor, Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi, Masaba Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Raghu & Rajiv, Naveen Kasturia, Abish Mathew, Prajakta Koli, Sumeet Vyaas, Maanvi Gagroo, Saqib Saleem, Mithila Palkar and many more leading celebrities in the business.

The evaluations of the nominations will be undertaken by a Grand Jury comprising industry leaders and critics of creative work such as Hansal Mehta (Film Director), Deepshikha Deshmukh (Film Producer), Sweta Agnihotri (CEO - Content Syndication at Reliance Big Entertainment), Rabindra Narayan (MD & President, PTC Network), Sidharth Jain (Founder & Chief Storyteller, The Story Ink), Samarjit Singh (COO, Storyboard 18), Saurabh Varma (Filmmaker & CCO, Content Engineers), Hitesh Rajwani (Founder & CEO, Social Samosa) and Munisha Nanda (National Creative Director, Magnon Group). Leading OTT players and production houses including Viacom 18, Applause Entertainment, Endemol Shine India, MXPlayer, Reliance Entertainment, Shemaroo, RSVP Movies, Saregama India, Hungama Digital and Voot, will be competing for the prestigious Talentrack trophy.

This edition of the awards is co-powered by the leader in imaging technology - Nikon. The awards are also supported by NEO (Investments Partner), Nine Triangles (Process Partner), Magnon Sancus (Regional Languages Partner), The Telegraph Online (Digital Partner), TreeShade Books (Publishing Partner), PTC Network (Regional Digital Partner), Art Media (Outdoor Partner), Magnon eg+ (Advertising Partner), Dailyhunt (Digital Media Partner) and Josh (Short Video Partner).

“We are excited to share that the 6th edition of the Talentrack Awards will be hosted by the Talentrack Academy for Digital Entertainment & Content (TADEC) and will be attended by the biggest celebrities and stakeholders of the digital-content ecosystem. The nights of the awards ceremony have always been a captivating, starry affair and we are all set to make it bigger this year,'' says Vineet Bajpai, Founder, Talentrack.

To know more about Talentrack Awards 2022: www.talentrackawards.in | Learn more about Talentrack: www.talentrack.in | Contact: bhakti.verma@talentrack.in

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)