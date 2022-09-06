Left Menu

Dream and believe: Suriya on completing 25 years in cinema

Popular actor-producer Suriya on Tuesday celebrated the 25th anniversary of his film debut Nerrukku Ner and thanked fans for their love over the years.The superstar, known for Tamil films such as Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and Singam trilogy, penned a brief note on Twitter to mark the milestone.Truly a beautiful and blessed 25years..

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 13:44 IST
Dream and believe: Suriya on completing 25 years in cinema
  • Country:
  • India

Popular actor-producer Suriya on Tuesday celebrated the 25th anniversary of his film debut ''Nerrukku Ner'' and thanked fans for their love over the years.

The superstar, known for Tamil films such as ''Nandha'', ''Kaakha Kaakha'', ''Ghajini'' and ''Singam'' trilogy, penned a brief note on Twitter to mark the milestone.

''Truly a beautiful and blessed 25years..! Dream and believe..! Your suriya (sic),'' he tweeted.

In 2015, Suriya released ''36 Vayadhinile'', the first film from his 2D Entertainment production company. A comedy drama fronted by his frequent co-star and wife Jyothika.

Apart from massy films, he has also starred in critically acclaimed films such as ''Soorarai Pottru'' (2020) and ''Jai Bhim'' (2021), the former of which earned him the National Film Award for best actor.

In June, Suriya was among 397 eminent film personalities invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the 95th Academy Awards.

His last two releases were ''Vikram'' and ''Rocketry: The Nambi Effect''. Suriya is currently shooting for Bala's Vanangaan, which he has produced, and Vetrimaaran's ''Vaadi Vaasal''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022