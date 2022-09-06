Jio Studios unveils slate of Marathi films, series

Jio Studios on Tuesday announced its upcoming slate of Marathi features films and web series with leading names from the industry.

For the line-up of diverse themes and genres, such as dramas, comedy, thrillers, and love stories, the studio has partnered with prominent Marathi talent including Mahesh Manjrekar, Subodh Bhave, Jitendra Joshi, Bhau Kadam, Kedar Shinde, Sayaji Shinde, Sukanya Kulkarni, Rahul Deshpande and others.

The first film from the slate is ''Ghe Double'', directed by Vishwas Joshi and set for release on September 30. Dubbed as a hilarious comedy of errors, the movie features actors Bhau Kadamand Bhushan Patil.

Afterwards, the studio will release Nikhil Mahajan-directed ''Godavari'', starring ''Sacred Games'' star Jitendra Joshi, on November 11.

The movie had won two awards at the International Film Festival of India last year -- the Silver Peacock for best actor for Joshi and the Silver Peacock for best director (special jury Award) for Mahajan.

In 2023, Jio Studios will come out with ''Bai Pan Bhari Deva'', which will release on January 6. It is directed by Kedar Shinde.

Described as an ''out an out-entertainer'', the movie features Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Kulkarni, Deepa Parab, Shilpa Navalkar and Suchitra Bandekar.

After ''Bai Pan Bhari Deva'', the Varun Narvekar-directed ''1234'' will hit theatres in February 2023. The movie presents the modern love story of a young couple (Nipun Dharmadhikari and Vaidehi Parshurami). The studio will also release Aditya Sarpotdar' coming-of-age story ''Unaad'', starring Ashutosh Gaikwad, Hemal Ingle, Abhishek Bharate and Chinmay Jadhav; and Abhishek Merurkar’s ''4 Blind Men'' in summer 2023. For the OTT space, the studio is bringing Mahesh Manjrekar-produced ''Eka Kaleche Mani'', billed as a hilarious ride of a Maharashtrian family.

Directed by Atul Ketkar, the show stars Prashant Damle, Hruta Durgule, Pournima Manohar, Rishi Manohar, Ruturaj Shinde, Sameer Chougule and Vishakha Subhedar.

''Our story will connect with the common man with a takeaway for everyone and we found great partners in Jio Studios to tell our story,'' Manjrekar said.

The studio's other project is the riveting thriller, ''Kaalsutra'', based on bestselling novel ''Murder Milestone'' by Salil Desai. The show is presented by Subodh Bhave, who also stars alongside Sayaji Shinde, Anant Jog, Urmila Kanetkar, Bhau Kadam, Pushkarraj Chirputkar and Shubhankar Tawde. It is directed by Bhimrao Mude.

“From the time I read the novel, I was quite sure I wanted to tell this story to a larger audience and Jio Studios came on board and backed me all the way,'' Bhave said.

Up next will be the spine-chilling series ''Jakkal Saga'', created by Vivek Wagh. It is based on the sensational true-life events of four boys who committed gruesome murders in Pune during the 1970s.

Nikhil Sane, Head of Marathi content, Jio Studios, said the company will demonstrate a dominant position in the regional entertainment space with its sizeable and compelling Marathi offering.

''We share a strong spirit of collaboration with some of the best creative talent in Marathi and take great pride in working together to help grow the industry by presenting unique stories that connect with audiences,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)