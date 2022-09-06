Want to say goodbye to COVID-19, says Amitabh Bachchan

Almost a week after he tested negative for COVID-19, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said he would like to bid adieu to the deadly disease.

Bachchan virtually attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film ''Goodbye'' and rendered an apology to the media for not attending the event in person on the advice of the doctors. The screen veteran, who currently hosts season 14 of ''Kaun Banega Crorepati'', resumed work last Thursday after he announced his recovery on social media.

Responding to a question about what were the things he would like to say goodbye to, the screen veteran simply said: ''COVID-19''.

The 79-year-old further said he is blessed to have the opportunity to play diverse roles at this point in his career.

''(With every film offer) I just think I got one more job. At my age, we hardly get a job and whenever we get a job, I feel fortunate. We just go and do what the writer has written and what the director tells us to do. It is an honour and privilege that they are able to give something different to me,'' he added.

After Nagraj Manjule's ''Jhund'' and Ajay Devgn's ''Runway 34'', Bachchan has three more films lined up for release this year: Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited ''Brahmastra'', Vikas Bahl-helmed ''Goodbye'' and ''Uunchai'', directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

Multiple movies releasing every week is not a new phenomenon, said Bachchan, adding the industry is witnessing back-to-back premieres due to backlog caused by the pandemic-induced lockdown.

''I hope people will watch this ('Goodbye') film and love it. With time lots of things change... When one technology takes over another technology, it takes time. I hope people get a chance to watch it in theatres and on OTT too,'' he added.

''Goodbye'' is a family drama which highlights themes of self-discovery, family dynamics and celebration of a journey called life. It also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan.

The film highlights the importance of family in today's time, added Bachchan.

''Staying with family, spending time with family and listening to them, these things are getting lost nowadays as family dynamics are changing. Our society is changing, our lives are changing. That whole element of being together as a family is what is very attractive about this film,'' he added.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., the film is slated for a worldwide release in cinemas on October 7.

