Adriana Lima gives birth to her third child 'Cyan': Welcome to our world

Brazilian model and actor Adriana Lima announced the birth of her third child on social media. Lima and Andre Lemmers welcomed their first child after their disclosed their relationship at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Lima took to her Instagram handle and made the announcement with a glimpse of her newborn baby, she added a caption along with the picture, which read, "Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light. Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family's bucket list. Cyan now is our favorite color... the color of our baby boy's eyes. Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS ~ 08/29/22"

The couple's "baby already has mommy's lips and eyes," an insider told People magazine. The source confirmed "mom and baby are at home and healthy." Daughters Valentina and Sienna are shared by Lima and her ex-husband Marko Jari.

In an interview with the Daily Mail published in 2020, the supermodel talked openly about how becoming a mother affected her. "Becoming a mother changes everything," Lima explained. "Beauty and self-care go out the window sometimes."

"But as my two daughters have gotten older, I've realized that they copy a lot of what I do and my habits, and it's important for me to make sure they're copying 'good ones.'" Lima revealed she emphasizes healthy eating and "mental wellness." "I try to teach them to love the skin they're in and eat healthily for their bodies and to also practice positive mental wellness through meditation," she added.

According to Fox News, from 2009 through 2016, the former Victoria's Secret model was wed to Jari. The connection between Lima and Lemmers came to the fore at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. In February 2022, the couple made the announcement that their first child would be arriving. (ANI)

