Left Menu

Julia Roberts, George Clooney joke filming kissing scene for 'Ticket to Paradise' took 'six months' and '80 takes'

Hollywood actors Julia Roberts and George Clooney gave fans a peek into their filming process.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 20:44 IST
Julia Roberts, George Clooney joke filming kissing scene for 'Ticket to Paradise' took 'six months' and '80 takes'
Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actors Julia Roberts and George Clooney gave fans a peek into their filming process. In a recent interview with the New York Times, the actors said it took "like, six months" to film a sequence in "Ticket to Paradise" that had only one kiss. "Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes,'" Clooney told the outlet. "She was like, 'What the hell?'" "It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing," Roberts further explained. Clooney responded, "Well, we had to get it right."

According to Fox News, Roberts and Clooney were filming together for the first time since the duo last worked together six years ago. The film features Roberts and Clooney as two long-divorced parents who come together in order to stop their daughter from impulsively marrying a man she just met. Additionally, "Ticket to Paradise" is Roberts' first love story in a romantic comedy in 20 years. The "Pretty Woman" actress recently provided an explanation for her lengthy absence from rom-com production. "People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that's gone by that I haven't done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," Roberts told the outlet. "If I had read something that I thought was that 'Notting Hill' level of writing or 'My Best Friend's Wedding' level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn't exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed."

"But even with that, I thought, 'Well, disaster, because this only works if it's George Clooney,'" she continued. "Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went." 'Ticket to Paradise' is directed by Ol Parker, who is known for "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," and also stars Kaitlyn Dever. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022