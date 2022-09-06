Russia permanently bans actors Sean Penn, Ben Stiller from entering the country

Hollywood actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn have been permanently banned from entering Russia, the Kremlin has announced. According to Variety, both the actors are listed among 23 other United States citizens newly barred from the country, including Senators Kirsten Sinema, Richard Scott, Patrick Toomey Jr. and Mark Kelly, among several others.

"In response to the ever-expanding personal sanctions by the Biden Administration against Russian citizens, against another group of persons from among members of the US Congress, high-ranking officials, representatives of the business and expert communities, as well as cultural figures (25 people), a ban on entry into the Russian Federation on a permanent basis. The following is a list of names of American citizens who are included in the Russian 'stop list,' based on the principle of reciprocity," read an official statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the outlet reported. This ban on the Hollywood stars comes after they had earlier batted for Ukraine amid the country's ongoing situation with Russia. In June, Stiller met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, serving as the goodwill ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

He also met with Ukrainian people who were forced to flee their homes due to the Russian military operation and visited occupied settlements in Kyiv. In a video posted to Instagram, Stiller said, "I'm meeting people who have been impacted by the war, and hearing how it's changed their lives. War and violence are devastating people all over the world."

He added, "Nobody chooses to flee their homes. Seeking safety is a right and it needs to be upheld for every person." According to Variety, Penn had been on the ground in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia's military operation. While in the country, he attended press briefings and met with Ukrainian government officials. In April, Penn said he was considering "taking up arms against Russia."

Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have included President Joe Biden and members of his family, as well as lawmakers and business leaders. The US has sanctioned numerous Russians, including government officials and business people, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)