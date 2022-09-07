Entertainment News Roundup: Justin Bieber suspends tour dates to prioritize health; 'Squid Game' grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

LeBron James, rappers Drake and Future named in $10M lawsuit: Report

The former head of the NBA Players Association is suing LeBron James, rappers Drake and Future, and others for $10 million, contending they stole the rights to a film about a Canadian segregated hockey league, the New York Post reported. In a complaint filed in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, Billy Hunter contends he owned the legal rights to make any movie about the Colored Hockey League of the early 1900s.

Old-fashioned Western rides into Venice Film Festival

Veteran film maker Walter Hill brought an old-fashioned, low budget Western, "Dead for a Dollar", to Venice on Tuesday, denying that his blood-splattered movies could encourage gun crime in his native United States. "I don't think any film I have ever done has advocated anything like that," said Hill, whose previous hits include "The Warriors", "48 Hours" and "Southern Comfort".

Double dose of Tilda Swinton in ghostly Venice flick

Relations between parents and their children feature strongly in this year's Venice Film Festival, but Tilda Swinton adds a new twist to the theme, playing both mother and daughter in "The Eternal Daughter" . Directed by Britain's Joanna Hogg, the ghostly two-hander had its world premier on Tuesday, offering the audience a haunting tale of a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother confronting family secrets in a largely deserted country hotel.

Justin Bieber suspends tour dates to prioritize health

Pop Singer Justin Bieber said Tuesday he would take a break from his rescheduled Justice World Tour due to mental and physical health issues. The musician posted the announcement on Instagram, saying that performing six live shows following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis earlier this year, "took a real toll."

'Don't Worry Darling', no cast feuds here, director says

Actor-director Olivia Wilde has dismissed rumours of a rift with Florence Pugh, the leading lady in her latest movie "Don't Worry Darling" , which has overshadowed the build-up to its world premiere at Venice on Monday. Pugh skipped the traditional news conference ahead of the screening and although she is scheduled to hit the red carpet with fellow stars, including Harry Styles, later in the day, she has ruled out any further publicity for the psychological drama.

'Squid Game' grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle

South Korean drama "Squid Game" landed its first Emmy awards on Sunday, taking home an acting honor and three other trophies in the run-up to next week's battle for television's best drama. Lee You-mi won the accolade for guest drama actress at the Creative Arts Emmys for playing Ji Young, a young woman forced to compete in a risky quest for riches after she is freed from prison in the dystopian Netflix Inc series.

Music, acting and activism: Life Lessons with Stevie Van Zandt

It is rare enough to have one career that becomes part of a pop-culture phenomenon. Stevie Van Zandt has two. As a musician, including as a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, and as an actor with "The Sopranos," Van Zandt has bottled lightning twice.

Gulf states demand Netflix pull content deemed offensive

Gulf Arab states have demanded that U.S. streaming giant Netflix remove content deemed offensive to "Islamic and societal values" in the region, Saudi Arabia's media regulator said on Tuesday. It did not specify the content, but mentioned that it included content aimed at children. Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya TV, in a programme discussing the issue, showed blurred out animation clips that appeared to show two girls embracing.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tops dismal box office after nine months away

Movie theaters and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad end-of-summer continues at the box office. Without any major releases on the calendar, Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — yes, a movie that debuted in December of 2021 — managed to return to the No. 1 spot in North America over Labor Day weekend.

