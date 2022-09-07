Left Menu

New York Fashion Week kicks off with Proenza Schouler, Men's Day

This year's New York Fashion Week will open with emerging designers from New York Men's Day and new collections from Proenza Schouler. From Sept. The highlights this season include two Italian fashion houses. "Fendi and Marni are coming to New York, which is super exciting. from Milan to New York," said fashion director Nora Milch at W Magazine.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 03:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 03:24 IST
New York Fashion Week kicks off with Proenza Schouler, Men's Day

This year's New York Fashion Week will open with emerging designers from New York Men's Day and new collections from Proenza Schouler.

From Sept. 9 to Sept. 14 more than 140 designer showcases will take place in various locations around New York City. The highlights this season include two Italian fashion houses.

"Fendi and Marni are coming to New York, which is super exciting. Fendi is doing a special 25th anniversary show to celebrate their baguette bag, and Marni's is bringing their spring/summer show... from Milan to New York," said fashion director Nora Milch at W Magazine. Milch said fewer big luxury American brands are participating.

"They either have kind of moved to and started showing in Paris or they show off calendar. So, it's created a lot more room for excitement and energy around the younger brands, the younger designers." One of the designers taking advantage of that shift is Stephanie Crowchild, an indigenous fashion designer from Tsuu T'ina First Nation who will make her debut at the Rise NYFW show on Friday.

Crowchild's brand, Eagletail Designs, specializes in custom-made jackets utilizing wool blankets from companies such as Hudson's Bay and Pendleton. "I like to really replicate the way they wore their clothing back in, you know, like the 1800s to the early 1900s. And I just turn it into my own, like, modern, modern style," said Crowchild.

The designer started her business in 2020 after battling alcohol addiction, and used sewing as a form of healing. Crowchild noted that many indigenous people had been killed by smallpox-infected blankets in colonial times.

"To utilize the blankets in the form that I do today is, you know, very powerful. And just that reminder, you know, that, yeah, that we're still here." Tom Ford will close out the week of shows, after having to cancel last season because of COVID.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022