Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) JITO Chennai Ladies Wing presents 'The Bridal Story 2022', was a one-of-its-kind luxury exhibition that happened on 5th and 6th September 2022 at Taj Coromandel. After the glorious success of two editions (Chennai & Hyderabad), they came back to Chennai with their 3rd edition of the event. 'The Bridal Story' entices the most refined exhibitors, the creme-de-la-creme of the society, to put together the best of everything for your much-desired fairy-tale wedding. It is South India’s most extravagant show and hence the preferred choice for every future bride, groom, and entourage. The show was inaugurated by Bollywood actor “Chunky Pandey” and the cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives - “Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor &Bhavana Pandey”. The event showcased the designs of some of the brightest names in the Bollywood fraternity including “Tyanni Jewellery by Karan Johar, Neelam Kothari Fine Jewels by Neelam Kothari Soni and ''Label by Seema Khan” along with magnanimous brands like “Mehta & Sons X Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels”. The Bridal Story presented awestruck collections by jewellers like “Manubhai Jewellers, Navrathan Jewellers, JD’s Pride, Ruani Jewellery Collective, JCS Jewel Creations” and the gorgeous couture collection by none other than “Gauri & Nainika, Telon” and many more. The Bridal Story also showcased ace designers, bespoke jewellery, wedding planners, photographers, caterers, and everything in the business to transform a routine wedding into an exhilarating experience, under one roof. Brands that Exhibited at The Bridal Story 2022 Celebrity Exhibitors Tyanni Jewellery by Karan Johar Neelam Kothari Fine Jewels by Neelam Kothari Soni Label by Seema Khan Exhibitors - Jewellery Chhaya Jain - Sensuel Jewels P C Totuka& Sons Umrao Jewels Siddhi Jewels Gems & Jewels by Romil and many more… Exhibitors - Couture Gauri & Nainika Telon Aiana by Ritu Sharma Parul & Aishe Shruti Sanchethi Rahul & Anushka and many more..

