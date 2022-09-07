Have you heard this Bhopal vendor's quirky viral song to sell salty mixtures?

Vendors usually try unique styles to sell their products and to gather the eyeballs of customers. Previously, an almond seller's video got viral on social media from West Bengal and now a salty mixture seller's video is currently being circulated on social media in which he could be seen singing his song 'Ti Ti Ti Tees ka Namkin' to attract more customers.

The viral video is from Bhopal and the name of the vendor is Naseem Ahmed who came up with this unique song to sell his product. https://twitter.com/ANI_MP_CG_RJ/status/1567376585908682752

Talking about his song, Naseem Ahmed told ANI, "I have been working as a seller of snacks for 6 years, before that I used to work as a mechanic. 35 years I did the work of repairing a two-wheeler, I had a problem with my back, so I started this work. Yes, I think my style is different, this is my most different way, this idea came to me in such a way that I sell mixtures in a lot of fun way, seeing the children and having fun makes me children happy." "People tell me that these days you have become very famous, I got a call from Delhi in the morning from a TV channel, newspaper, I got a call from Mumbai a while back, yes I do feel happy because of this," he added.

The video of the mixture seller is currently getting viral on social media and people are loving the song 'Ti Ti Ti Tees Ka Namkeen'. Ahmed said, "I love to do my job in this way and even people enjoy my song, and I enjoy selling snacks like this too." (ANI)

