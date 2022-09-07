Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans' holiday movie 'Red One' adds Kiernan Shipka

Actor Kiernan Shipka will feature alongside Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Amazon Studios’ upcoming holiday movie ''Red One''. To be directed by Jake Kasdan, the film is said to be a “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre''.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the feature project is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks Productions. Chris Morgan has penned the script.

The details of the film's plot have been kept under wraps.

Johnson is also attached as a producer on the project, alongside Hiram and Dany Garcia on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions, Kasdan and Melvin Mar of The Detective Agency and Morgan through his Chris Morgan Productions.

Shipka is best known for playing Sally Draper on Emmy-winning series ''Mad Men'' and for her lead role as Sabrina Spellman on Netflix’s ''Chilling Adventures of Sabrina''.

