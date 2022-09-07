U.S. Polo Assn. Launches All-new #PlayTogether Campaign Starring Arjun Rampal Twinning with his Family

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • The campaign is for the latest AW 2022 collection.

• This season, the brand campaign #PlayTogether will focus on family twinning and celebrating #USPAFamTime. Celebrating ‘family’, a sentiment that has taken on a new meaning in today’s time. U.S. Polo Assn. (USPA) - a sports-inspired casual-wear brand, has launched the all-new #PlayTogether campaign for its latest Autumn Winter collection. Brand ambassador and style icon Arjun Rampal, along with his better half Gabriella Demetriades and their adorable 3-year-old Son ArikRampal will bring to life this campaign that builds on the ongoing theme of #USPATwinning. This season, the brand will focus not only on father-son bonding but will holistically celebrate the special moments and warmth that the entire family shares. The latest ad film showcases Arjun and his family twinning in the new Autumn Winter range by USPA and highlights the feeling of warmth, playfulness, and love between them. The new collection is available in menswear and kids-wear and is perfect for picking out twinning outfits for the family to enjoy #USPAFamTime. The USPA range of clothes follows a sport-inspired, classic yet casual American style that encourages people to live authentically and confidently. The brand’s latest Autumn Winter collection is a mix of distinctive designs that include the Flag series which is inspired by the vibrant flags of countries like Brazil, Spain, France, Germany, and the U.K. as well as some heritage classics that feature the USPA crest with a hint of brass and gold, co-ord sets, corduroy trousers and more. “Being associated with an iconic brand like U.S. Polo Assn. has been a very special experience for me and I am looking forward to exciting times ahead. My association with the brand over the last year has been phenomenal and I can't wait to share what we have in store for this new season with everyone. The experience of bringing my entire family together for this campaign was fantastic and I am sure all other families will thoroughly enjoy their shopping experience at USPA stores as well. The new campaign focuses on ‘Family Twinning’, a concept that is very close to my heart. In fact, that’s what instantly drew me to the brand and helped me connect with the campaign personally as well,” said U.S. Polo Assn. Brand Ambassador Arjun Rampal. This campaign is conceptualized by WYP & shot by ace photographer TarasTaraporvala. The campaign comes to life with actor Arjun Rampal through talent firm Exceed Entertainment. USPA has a 360-degree media focus for this campaign that will include digital and conventional mediums. The campaign went live on September 3, 2022, across major airports, leading malls, and key regions like Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh &Telangana. The campaign also went viral across social media on the same day through its official brand handles. “Through our new campaign with Arjun and his family, we are focusing on expanding the brand reach to the offline and online customer base. Taking our campaign to the next level from last season, ‘Play Together’ that captures the emotional & playful bond a family shares by twinning their look. Arjun’s association with the brand draws an instant parallel to his real-life persona. People loved his association with us as our brand ambassador last year and this time, bringing his entire family together has added a unique touch of authenticity to the entire thought of #USPAFamTime which captures all the emotions of a family. He spells sophistication without a whiff of arrogance, very much what our brand represents too,” said Amitabh Suri, CEO, U.S. Polo Assn. India. The collections are available at 400+ exclusive brand stores, 1400+ shop in shops across 150+ locations in the country as well as major e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Flipkart, Ajio, Amazon, Nykaa Fashion, and Tata Cliq. The entire collection is also available on the official website www.uspoloassn.nnnow.com. About U.S. Polo Assn.

Officially born in 1981 yet steeped in the rich 130-year history of the United States Polo Association (USPA), U.S. Polo Assn. is the official global retail brand of the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for the whole family as well as accessories, footwear, travel, and home goods in 190 countries worldwide. The brand captures the authenticity of polo, while reflecting its rich history and staying true to its roots in Classic American Style, updated to complement today’s on-the-go lifestyle. Recently, the brand signed a first ever, landmark deal with ESPN in the U.S. to bring the finals of the top seven U.S. and World Championship polo events to ESPN in 2022. USPA is also ranked as the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of Top 150 Global Licensors. U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. U.S. Polo Assn. isn’t just a brand - it’s an experience. When you purchase U.S. Polo Assn., you own a piece of the sport of polo! About Arvind Fashions Limited Arvind Fashions Ltd is India's No. 1 casual and denim player, a lifestyle powerhouse with a strong portfolio of fashion brands catering to consumers across the sub-categories and price points. With a host of renowned brands, both international and indigenous, like U.S. Polo Assn., ARROW, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Flying Machine, and Sephora, it has a presence across lifestyle brands and prestige beauty.

