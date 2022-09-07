Anushka Sharma shares "moment from story that needs to be told"

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of 'Chakda Xpress', which is inspired by the life and times of fast bowler Jhulan Goswami on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 'Sultan' actor treated fans with a new picture from the sets of her upcoming movie.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "A moment from a story that needs to be told!" https://www.instagram.com/p/CiMagDUpq3G/

In the picture, Anushka is seen recreating a moment from Jhulan's life. Anushka as Jhulan is seen making an important phone call while pouring rain beats down on everything around her! A gripping image that highlighted the tumultuous journey in cricket that Jhulan might have had before she achieved success. She was seen dressed in a red-white checked shirt and blue track pants.

As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section. Singer Neeti Mohan dropped a comment. She wrote, "Can't wait."

Fans garnered the post with heart and fire emojis. 'Chakda Xpress' marks the comeback of the 'Dil Dhadakane Do' actor after her last release 'Zero' in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.

Jhulan is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career. Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actor is all set for her comeback.

Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. (ANI)

