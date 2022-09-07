"I felt bad Ranbir, Alia did not come with me," Ayan Mukerji reacts to protest at Mahakaleshwar temple

'Brahmastra Part -1: Shiva' director Ayan Mukerji, on Wednesday, reacted to the Bajrang Dal protest at the Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple incident against Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Ayan said, "I was feeling bad that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me for the Darshan. I went to Mahakaleshwar temple before the release of our motion poster and I promised myself that before the release of the film I will go again and both of them were very keen to come with me. But when we reached there and heard all of that, I felt that I should go alone because eventually I had gone there to seek blessings and that blessing is for everybody and I didn't want to take Alia there in her current situation so I went alone. Though I felt very bad, I feel they could have also come and gotten their darshan."

"With Brahmastra we have a line "Light is coming" which means everything that is positive and spiritual in this life and with this marketing strategy we want to spread warmth and positivity because that is what the whole world needs," Ayan added. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir didn't say anything about not being able to enter the Mahakaleshwar temple.

Talking about the incident, Ranbir, Alia along with director Ayan arrived in Ujjain to visit the old famous Mahakaleshwar temple to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. During their visit, team 'Brahmastra' faced protests for the 'Rockstar' actor's comment that he likes 'beef' in 2011.

Some social media users went through the old archives and dug up Ranbir's old interviews in which the 'Besharam' actor once said that he likes to eat beef and circulated the clip on social media.

Due to his 11 years old comment, the actor is currently facing a lot of backlash on social media and trollers are using the hashtag #BoycottBrahmastra on Twitter, asking the people not to watch the film. Bajrang dal members held black flags and placards at the Mahakaleshwar temple, as a sign of protest against the film.

Director Ayan Mukerji went to take the blessings alone, as the Bajrang Dal members said that they won't allow Ranbir and Alia to enter the temple. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra: Part -1: Shiva' is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. (ANI)

