Data entry operator jumps to death from tallest building in Delhi

A 29-year-old man allegedly jumped to death on Wednesday from a high-rise building in central Delhi’s Civic Centre complex, police said.

Divesh worked as a data entry operator on the eighth floor of the building that has offices of the Income Tax department, the police said.

Police said that the man jumped from the top floor of the building -- the tallest in the city-- which could be either 27th or 28th floor.

According to the CCTV footage, the man can be seen going to the 20th floor of the building to sign his attendance. He then returns to the eighth floor and keeps his bag inside the office.

The footage showed the man then going up to the 26th floor through the lift and then taking stairs for the upper floors. It appears that the man could have jumped from the 27th or 28th floor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the matter was reported to police at 10.25 am by Civic Centre security in-charge SK Tiwari, who told them that an unknown person was lying dead in front of the Income Tax building in E-2 block.

“On reaching the spot, it appeared that the person had jumped off the Income Tax building,” Chauhan said.

No suicide note was found from the spot.

During enquiry, Divesh’s wife told police that he had health issues and had been suffering from a stomach-related ailment for some time.

''He was under extreme stress lately due to his work routine. He used to tell me that he had to do long hours, and had to work many times on weekends too as and when work required,'' said one of Divesh’s cousins.

Divesh had recently become father to a second child, a son, he said, adding, his brother worked as a data operator ''via a third party''.

''Will someone who has become a father again take his own life so randomly?'' the cousin asked.

The cousin said he works with a company in Noida, and he got to hear about the tragic news from his aunt.

''Some of his (Divesh's) friends immediately informed her on phone after the incident in the morning, who in turn called me, and I rushed to the Civic Centre,'' he told PTI.

PTI spoke to some of his co-workers who worked in the same building.

''We got to know about it when we were on our way to the office in the morning. He was under stress due to his work. He had become a father recently to a boy and then he took this extreme step. We are all shocked,'' said an employee who works in the same building, refusing to be named.

A senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official said, “We got to know when we were at our office at the Civic Centre that a man had jumped from the towering block that houses the Income Tax office. He was not an MCD employee.” He allegedly jumped from the tallest building in the complex, the official added.

The state-of-the-art complex houses five buildings, the tallest of which is 28-stories high.

Divesh is survived by his wife and two children, police said.

