Kapil Sharma starrer 'Zwigato' to premiere at Busan Film Festival

After the World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Applause Entertainment and filmmaker Nandita Das's highly anticipated film 'Zwigato' has now been officially selected for its Asian Premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 22:06 IST
Zwigato poster, Kapil Sharma (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After the World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Applause Entertainment and filmmaker Nandita Das's highly anticipated film 'Zwigato' has now been officially selected for its Asian Premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. The film will be screened under the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section.

Directed by Nandita Das, the film features comedian-actor Kapil Sharma. He plays the role of an ex-floor manager of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins exploring different work opportunities, with fear and the excitement of newfound independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible 'ordinary' people, hidden in plain sight.

Kapil Sharma, best known as a comic, shows a different side of Manas with a realistic performance. The film's pragmatic approach captures a regular guy who eventually starts to comprehend the pointless nature of star ratings and delivery targets, as well as concepts of workers' rights and unity. The film also stars Shahana Goswami, who will be seen playing Kapil's wife.

The Busan International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from October 5 to 14 this year. The film is Kapil Sharma's third film after 'Kis Kis ko Pyaar Karu' which was released in 2015, and 'Firangi' in 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

