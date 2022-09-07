Civic Centre suicide: Data entry operator's family says he was stressed due to work

An uneasy silence prevailed in the Civic Centre here on Wednesday after a man allegedly jumped to death from a towering building in the complex.

In the swanky plaza of the complex, the cousin brother of the deceased, Divesh, who worked as a data entry operator, stood staring at the blood-stained floor where the latter fell.

''He was under extreme stress lately due to his work. He used to tell me that he had to do long shifts and also work on weekends many times,'' claimed Divesh's cousin who did not wish to be named.

''Will someone who recently became a father for the second time take his own life,'' he asked.

Divesh's cousin said he rushed to the Civic Centre as soon as he was informed about the tragic incident by his paternal aunt.

Some of the people who worked in the same building as Divesh's also told PTI that he was under stress due to work.

''We learnt about it when we were on the way to office in the morning. He was under stress due to his work. He had recently had a son... we are all shocked,'' said a man on the condition of anonymity.

On Wednesday, employees of various offices who usually come out in the afternoon for a stroll either remained indoors or huddled in a corner in the plaza.

The Civic Centre, officially known as the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre, the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was inaugurated on April 22, 2010.

The state-of-the-art complex houses five buildings, the tallest of which is 28-storey high.

A senior MCD official said, ''We came to know that a man had jumped from the towering block, which houses the Income Tax office, after coming to office. He was not an MCD employee.'' India recorded over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021 -- an average of nearly 450 daily or 18 every hour. This is the highest number of suicides for any calendar year so far, according to official data.

