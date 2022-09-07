Alia Bhatt opens up on 'negative environment' due to which film suffers

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, during a recent interaction in Delhi, opened up on the negativity in the environment due to which a film suffers. Alia said," There's no such thing, it's a beautiful environment to release a film in any environment. Right now we need to be healthy, happy and safe. All those things we should feel grateful. So please don't spread anything like that, there's no negative environment, everything's good and we are so thankful that theatres are functioning, films are back in the theatres. We are very grateful that we can do our jobs and put a film out there for the audience to watch."

Recently, due to the ongoing Boycott trend and the cancel culture, many big Bollywood films like Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' and Taapsee Pannu's 'Dobaaraa' failed at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra' is the latest to face the boycott trend from netizens.

Although going by the box office trends, it looks like the film has some loyal audience interested to watch the extravaganza. If reports are to be believed, advance bookings for the film have sprung a surprise. According to reports and statistics, the film has sold around 1.31 lakh Helmed by Ayan Mukherji, 'Brahmastra' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi and Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)