Harry Styles plays closeted gay in upcoming film 'Mr Policeman'

Harry Styles will be seen playing a closeted gay guy in the upcoming film 'My Policeman'. The teaser was released on Wednesday by Amazon Studios.

Harry Styles and his co-stars David Dawson and Emma Corrin are caught up in a convoluted love triangle in the teaser. The tale, which is an adaption of Bethan Roberts' 2012 novel, centres on the closeted police officer played by Styles, Tom Burgess. Since it is against the law to be gay in 1957 Brighton, Burgess starts dating Marion (Corrin), a teacher. However, he is also secretly in love with Patrick Hazelwood, a museum curator (Dawson). The 1950s and the 1990s alternately appear in the movie. Burgess navigates his love triangle in the 1950s, but 40 years later, Tom and Marion's tense marriage is even more complicated as Patrick returns to their life after having a stroke.

According to Variety, for the sequences set in the 1990s, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, and Rupert Everett complete the cast. Helmed by British theatrical director Michael Grandage, 'My Policeman' is written by screenwriter Ron Nyswaner.

This drama will be Harry Styles' second significant film role of the year. Alongside Florence Pugh, he also appears in Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling,' which will be released on September 23. The film will have a theatrical worldwide release on October 21. It will become available to stream on Prime Video from November 4 onwards.

The film is produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey, and Philip Herd, and executive-produced by Grandage, Michael Riley McGrath, and Caroline Levy. (ANI)

