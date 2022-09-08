Left Menu

PM Modi greets people on Onam

Updated: 08-09-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 09:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on Onam, a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of king Mahabali in Kerala.

This festival reaffirms the vital role of mother nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers, Modi said.

He tweeted, ''Onam greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala and Malayali community spread around the world. This festival reaffirms the vital role of Mother Nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers. May Onam also further the spirit of harmony in our society.'' PTI KR RHL

