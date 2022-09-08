Entertainment News Roundup: Old-fashioned Western rides into Venice Film Festival; Kim Kardashian to launch private equity firm with former Carlyle partner and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Old-fashioned Western rides into Venice Film Festival

Veteran filmmaker Walter Hill brought an old-fashioned, low-budget Western, "Dead for a Dollar", to Venice on Tuesday, denying that his blood-splattered movies could encourage gun crime in his native United States. "I don't think any film I have ever done has advocated anything like that," said Hill, whose previous hits include "The Warriors", "48 Hours" and "Southern Comfort".

Kim Kardashian to launch private equity firm with former Carlyle partner

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and a former partner at Carlyle Group Inc Jay Sammons are launching a new private equity firm focused on investing in consumer and media businesses, according to a joint statement. The new firm, named SKKY Partners, will make investments in sectors including consumer products, hospitality, luxury, digital commerce and media, and plans to make both control and minority investments.

George Clooney, Julia Roberts reunite for their first rom-com together

Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen in "Ticket to Paradise", their first romantic comedy together, portraying bickering divorced couple. The duo play David and Georgia, who put their differences aside and join forces to stop their daughter Lily from marrying someone she has recently met on a graduation trip to Bali.

Double dose of Tilda Swinton in ghostly Venice flick

Relations between parents and their children feature strongly in this year's Venice Film Festival, but Tilda Swinton adds a new twist to the theme, playing both mother and daughter in "The Eternal Daughter" . Directed by Britain's Joanna Hogg, the ghostly two-hander had its world premier on Tuesday, offering the audience a haunting tale of a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother confronting family secrets in a largely deserted country hotel.

Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users fake in 2016 - former CEO

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said on Wednesday the entertainment giant had determined that a "substantial portion" of Twitter's users were "not real" in 2016, when Disney was weighing a purchase of the social network. Iger said the Walt Disney Co and Twitter Inc boards were prepared to enter negotiations when he got cold feet. He said that, with Twitter's help, Disney had learned that "a substantial portion - not a majority -" of users were fake.

Justin Bieber suspends tour dates to prioritize health

Pop Singer Justin Bieber said Tuesday he would take a break from his rescheduled Justice World Tour due to mental and physical health issues. The musician posted the announcement on Instagram, saying that performing six live shows following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis earlier this year, "took a real toll."

Gulf states demand Netflix pull content deemed offensive

Gulf Arab states have demanded that U.S. streaming giant Netflix remove content deemed offensive to "Islamic and societal values" in the region, Saudi Arabia's media regulator said on Tuesday. It did not specify the content but mentioned that it included content aimed at children. Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya TV, in a program discussing the issue, showed blurred-out animation clips that appeared to show two girls embracing.

Hugh Jackman reveals winning pitch to be dad in 'The Son'

Australian actor Hugh Jackman revealed on Thursday that he was so anxious to play the father in a film called "The Son" that he sent an email to the director-writer Florian Zeller asking for the part. Stars like Jackman, who featured in the "X-Men" series, normally get bombarded with requests to take on new roles, but he said he felt he had to take the initiative when he read the script of Zeller's "The Son" , which was originally a stage play.

As conflict rages, the Ukraine war documentary is rushed to Venice's front line

While Venice was rolling out its red carpet for the opening of its Film Festival a week ago, director Evgeny Afineevsky was racing to finish his sobering documentary about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He managed to meet the tightest of deadlines, with "Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom" getting its world premiere at Venice on Wednesday, vividly depicting the impact of the ongoing conflict on ordinary civilians.

'Rings of Power' calls out racism against cast members of color

After an inundation of racist attacks, Amazon Prime Video's "Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" has released a statement on Twitter expressing that they refuse to ignore or tolerate the "racism, threats, harassment, and abuse" that some of their castmates of color face daily. When Black and brown cast members on "Rings of Power" were announced earlier this year, they were met with immediate backlash based on the color of their skin. Claiming that the series is a misrepresentation of author J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth, comments have emerged across social media rejecting the show's diversity.

