Anna Kendrick sets directorial debut with 'The Dating Game'

Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick will be making her directorial debut with the true-life thriller ''The Dating Game''.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based on a Black List script by Ian McDonald and will present the stranger-than-fiction story of Cheryl Bradshaw, a bachelorette candidate on hit '70s TV matchmaking show ''The Dating Game''.

In the game, Bradshaw picked the funny and handsome Bachelor Number One, Rodney Alcala. But her fairy-tale date takes a terrifying turn when the bachelor drops his charming facade to reveal the truth: Alcala is in fact a psychopathic serial killer.

Kendrick, known for movies such as the ''Pitch Perfect'' films, ''A Simple Favor'' and ''Up In The Air'', will take on the lead role of Bradshaw.

The 37-year-old actor is also producing the project through her banner Let's Go Again alongside JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures and Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon.

''The Dating Game'' is currently in the pre-production phase and expected to start filming in October.

