'Thank God': Ajay Devgn unveils new poster, first look

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Thursday, unveiled the new poster and first look of his upcoming comedy film 'Thank God'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 12:00 IST
Thank God poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Thursday, unveiled the new poster and first look of his upcoming comedy film 'Thank God'. Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared the poster, which he captioned, "This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiO-t3ZoLtf/ The 'Golmaal' actor is all set to portray the role of Chitragupt in 'Thank God'.

In the poster, Ajay could be seen sitting on a throne in a cool black suit with a heavy beard and sunglasses on, in a dapper look. Apart from Ajay, the film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Helmed by the 'Dhamaal' director Indra Kumar, the film is all set to hit the theatres this Diwali. The film marks Sidharth and Ajay's first on-screen collaboration.

Makers are all set to unveil the trailer of the film on September 9, 2022. 'Thank God' will be facing a big Bollywood clash, on the occasion of Diwali 2022, with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Ram Setu' which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nusshratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be also seen in Boney Kapoor's upcoming sports period film 'Maidaan', in his next directorial film 'Bholaa' alongside actor Tabu, which is an official Hindi remake of a south film, and in 'Drishyam 2' which is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022. Sidharth, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming action film 'Yodha' alongside Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna and in 'Mission Majnu' opposite south actor Rashmika Mandanna. (ANI)

