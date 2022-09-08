Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's action thriller 'Vikram Vedha' trailer out now

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' unveiled the official trailer, on Thursday.

Vikram Vedha (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' unveiled the official trailer, on Thursday. Helmed by south director duo Pushkar-Gayatri, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, senior film critic and trade analyst Taran Aadarsh shared the trailer and wrote, "HRITHIK VS SAIF: 'VIKRAM VEDHA' TRAILER IS HERE... #HrithikRoshan [as #Vedha] and #SaifAliKhan [as #Vikram] lock horns in this full-on mass-friendly trailer of #VikramVedha... #VikramVedhaTrailer" https://www.instagram.com/p/CiPVbbXjXDj/

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022. While the teaser gave a sneak peek into Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan's looks and onscreen characters, the trailer of the film is an action-packed thrill ride, notches above the teaser.

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. The trailer of 'Vikram Vedha' garnered incredible love and appreciation amongst the screaming and whistling fans from across cities and on social media.

Apart from 'Vikram Vedha', Hrithik will be also seen in an upcoming aerial action film 'Fighter', alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be also seen in a Pan India film 'Adipurush' along with south actor Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. (ANI)

