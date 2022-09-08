Samaresh Bose's travelogue on Kumbh translated into English

Sahitya Akademi winner Samaresh Bose's Bengali travelogue ''Amrita Kumbher Snadhaney'', which narrates his experience of visiting the Kumbh mela, has now been translated into English.

The narrator commences on this journey with the desire not to achieve atonement, but to learn about life, about people. He is amazed and inspired by the characters he meets, whether they be his fellow passengers on the train, sadhus and devotees like Mahavir and Ramjidasi at the festival, or the family he shares a tent with. The book has been translated into English as ''In Search of the Pitcher of Nectar'' by Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee, editorial director of Niyogi Books.

Kumbh mela is the holy site of the confluence of rivers, Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati at Prayag, where pilgrims bathe at a designated time of the year. According to Hindu mythology, the nectar of immortality 'amrita' was spilled from the pot 'kumbha' at this location. The seekers believe that bathing in these rivers is a means to atonement or penance for past mistakes, and that it cleanses them of their sins. It is also a celebration of community commerce with numerous fairs, religious discourses by saints, mass feedings of monks or the poor, and entertainment spectacles. Through Bose's eyes, one is also able to discern the double standards of society. Masses of people come together on the same journey, but are unable to leave behind their social prejudices, casteist behaviour, their weakness for sensual pleasure, their addictions, their personal tragedies and sorrows - all in the hope of god taking their pain away with one dip in the holy waters. The relation between people and their faith (or even the lack of it) and the reliance of the former on the latter remain ever-relevant, across time and cultures. Today, when the world has become a global village but the differences between peoples and cultures are more pronounced than ever before, this book makes for an apposite read for those who seek perception. Bose is regarded as one the most prolific Bengali writers of all times. He spent his formative years undergoing varied work experiences including hawking eggs on the streets and working as a foreman in the Ichhapore ordnance factory. He authored his first novel at the age of 21. Since then, his works have received much appreciation and have even been made into award-winning films. ''Shambo'', ''Baghini'', ''Ganga'', ''B.T. Roader Dharey'', ''Shashtharipu'', and ''Rituranga'' are some of his most successful novels and short story collections.

