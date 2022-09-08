Left Menu

Artist dies on stage while performing dancing opera of Lord Shiva

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-09-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:34 IST
Artist dies on stage while performing dancing opera of Lord Shiva
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A male artist performing role of goddess Parvati in a Lord Shiva's dancing opera died after he collapsed on stage in Jammu city outskirts and the video of his last moments went viral on social media. 20-year Yogesh Gupta was performing in Lord Shiva's dancing-cum-musical opera at a night Jagran in Kotha Sonia hamlet of Bishnah tehil on Tuesday night, sources said.

During the dancing performance, he was rolling on the stage floor amid applause from the crowd but could not get up, they said.

As he failed to get up despite struggle, the actor performing role of Lord Shiva and some people rushed to the stage and shifted him to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The artist's death was caught live on camera by several watchers and these videos went viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022