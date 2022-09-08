Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize invite entries for its eighth edition

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PT) The Oxford Bookstore on Thursday announced the eighth edition of its coveted Book Cover Prize and invited entries of covers of titles by Indian-origin designers.

The covers of titles published between April, 2021 and March, 2022 are invited to apply for the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize till October 5, informed the organisers.

The jury of the prize consist of noted politician-writer Shashi Tharoor, celebrated author-columnist Shobhaa De, eminent author Kunal Basu, art historian Alka Pande and director of Apeejay Surrendra Group Priti Paul.

''The Book Cover Prize ensures to value creativity with due recognition to the designers, artists and illustrators. Book covers do play an enormous role in defining the essence of the books. In this post- pandemic world we look forward to receiving more astounding creative book cover designs from Indian publishing and designers across the country,'' jury chair Pande said in a statement.

Touted to be the first-of-its-kind, the award, instituted in 2015, is an endeavour by the iconic bookstore to recognize and encourage the extraordinary work of illustrators, designers, and publishers across India, according to the organisers.

''The eighth edition of the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize will reflect the ever evolving art of book cover design, along with the outstanding style, substance, originality and aesthetics which have been its hallmark over the years,'' said Paul, the creative force behind Oxford Bookstores.

''Greatest creative ideas can emerge at the most difficult times, and the COVID- 19 pandemic has inspired several artistic breakthroughs during this period. We look forward keenly to the choices of our eminent jury,'' she added.

The longlist, shortlist and winner of the prize will be announced in a series of events scheduled in Delhi and Kolkata. Besides, there will also be an exhibition of the shortlisted book covers here at Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place.

The seventh edition of the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize was awarded to Ishan Khosla for his book ''Kintsugi'' by Anukrti Upadhyay, published by the FourthEstate, an imprint of HarperCollins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)