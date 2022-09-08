Ajay Devgn drops first look from upcoming film ‘Thank God’

Superstar Ajay Devgn on Thursday unveiled his first look from the upcoming comedy "Thank God", set for release on Diwali. Directed by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, the movie also features Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Devgn took to social media to share the official poster for his character Chitragupt. ''This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25. @SidMalhotra@Rakulpreet," the 53-year-old star wrote in the caption. "Thank God" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. Yash Shah is the co-producer.

