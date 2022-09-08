Olympian Athlete Dutee Chand to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Indian athlete Dutee Chand is all set to compete in an intense dance battle as she joins the stellar line-up of celebrity contestants in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' on Colors TV. The competition in this season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is fierce and the dancing prowess of the contestants has been shining through in each episode. The challenge is hard but who better to ace it than an Olympic star?

Dutee Chand, who last competed in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022, is taking on this new challenge and is ready to shake a leg with her choreographer Ravina on this platform. Speaking about her participation in the show, Dutee expressed gratitude, "I've never imagined myself performing different dance forms and competing against such stellar performers. Having said that, as a sportsperson, I love taking on new challenges that are thrown at me."

She added, "I am used to performing in front of live viewers, but this is going to be a new experience altogether. Learning any new art form is not easy but with the help of my choreographer, I am excited to take this up as a challenge and perform to the best of my capabilities. I am looking forward to meeting the judges and performing in front of them. I would like to thank COLORS for putting their trust in me and I hope that my fans and the audience will support me in my exciting new endeavour." Talking about the show, Bollywood producer Karan Johar, actors Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit will be seen judging the new season.

Apart from Dutee Chand, television actors Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar, and Paras Kalnawat will also be part of the new season of the show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)