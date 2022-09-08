Norman Reedus recalls 'The Walking Dead' set injury: 'I thought I was going to die'

'The Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus opened up about an injury he sustained while filming the series finale of 'The Walking Dead,' also sharing how the injury worried him more than any others. According to Fox News, Reedus suffered a concussion during filming the series finale in March when a stunt he was doing went awry. A body duplicate was deployed in situations where Reedus' face would not be visible to the audience so that filming could stop and Reedus could recover fully. After the incident, Reedus' rep released a statement saying, "He is recovering well and will return to work soon," and the actor thanked "everyone for their concern."

"That whole ordeal for me personally was terrifying. I thought I was going to die," he told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. "It was very serious. It was scary. I've been hit in the face and the head a million times. I've gone through car windows, but that one rung my bell." Given the seriousness of the injuries, Reedus disclosed he had to endure a battery of neurological exams to ensure that nothing more serious was wrong with him as a result of the accident and that his health was generally in good shape. "I had a neurologist. I had all sorts of s---. I failed the light test," he explained. "I had a security guard in the driveway, just in case. I was holding onto the walls walking through the rooms. It was nuts."

Reedus continued by stating that he already experienced headaches as a result of an earlier accident, which necessitated the need for a metal eye socket and altered the way light reflects off his eye. He claims that following this injury, he spent a lot of time alone in a dark space, listening to calming music. In addition to wanting a speedy recovery for his own health, the actor also didn't want to postpone filming any longer than necessary and keep his cast members waiting.

"You're shooting over a year, and now we're having to postpone some of the shooting because I'm lying in bed," he said. "So, the guilt of me not being at work and people are like, 'Are we going to go a week over? Are we going two weeks over?' that was bothering me." Eventually, Reedus was able to resume filming and finish the last episode. The second half of 'The Walking Dead' 11th and final season will debut on AMC on October 2, with the series finale airing on November 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)