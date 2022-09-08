Left Menu

Concern over the health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth

Updated: 08-09-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 20:52 IST
Concern over the health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth

Britain's royal family rushed to be with Queen Elizabeth on Thursday after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch and said she should remain under medical supervision. Following are stories on this:

> Queen Elizabeth's family rush to side of ailing monarch > QUOTES-Queen Elizabeth's health: Reaction > FACTBOX-Key dates in the life of Britain's Queen Elizabeth (Compiled by Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

