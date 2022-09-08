Left Menu

Britain's Queen was 'selfless and wise' in her duties, says John Major

Former British Prime Minister John Major called Queen Elizabeth "selfless and wise, with a wonderful generosity of spirit," reacting to news that the monarch has died. "For 70 years Her Majesty The Queen devoted her life to the service of our nation and its wellbeing," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 23:15 IST
"For 70 years Her Majesty The Queen devoted her life to the service of our nation and its wellbeing," he said in a statement on Thursday. "In her public duties she was selfless and wise, with a wonderful generosity of spirit. That is how she lived – and how she led."

"For millions of people – across the Commonwealth and the wider world – she embodied the heart and soul of our nation, and was admired and respected around the globe," he added.

