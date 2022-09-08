Left Menu

TEXT-Statement from Charles, Britain's new king

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 23:41 IST
TEXT-Statement from Charles, Britain's new king
Charles, Britain's new king, released the following statement on Thursday after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

