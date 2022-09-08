Left Menu

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy extends condolences to Britain, Commonwealth

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-09-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 23:46 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended condolences to Britain and the Commonwealth on Thursday following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we extend sincere condolences to the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

