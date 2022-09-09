Left Menu

Paris Eiffel Tower lighting turned off in honour of Queen Elizabeth

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-09-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 00:18 IST
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a statement on Twitter that the lighting on the Eiffel Tower would be turned off on Thursday night in honour of Queen Elizabeth. Hidalgo said she had ensured British Ambassador Menna Rawlings of the deep sympathy and support of Paris for the people of the United Kingdom.

"Tonight, the Eiffel Tower lights will be switched off in hommage to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Hidalgo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

