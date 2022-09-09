Left Menu

Russia's Putin extends condolences to Britain for 'irreparable loss' of Queen

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 01:28 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended his condolences to Britain for the "irreparable loss" of Queen Elizabeth, who died earlier in the day aged 96, Russian news agencies said.

In a message to Charles, Britain's new king, Putin said the Queen "rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage".

He added: "I wish you courage and resilience in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss. May I ask you to pass on sincere condolences and support to members of the royal family and the entire people of Great Britain."

