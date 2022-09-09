Trudeau says Queen was 'one of my favourite people' as Canada mourns

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined world leaders on Thursday in offering condolences to the British Royal Family on the death of Queen Elizabeth, whose death at the age of 96 marks the end of an era for many in Britain and the wider Commonwealth. Trudeau expressed his condolences from Vancouver, where he has been at a three-day cabinet retreat.

"It is with the deepest of sorrow that we learned today of the passing of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Trudeau, dressed in a dark suit, said in remarks to reporters. "She was our queen for almost half of Canada's existence. And she had an obvious deep and abiding love and affection for Canadians."

"She was one of my favourite people in the world and I will miss her so." Queen Elizabeth died in Scotland surrounded by some of her family members, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Elizabeth's eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms, including Canada. His wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort. Although Canada ceased being a colony of Britain in 1867, it remained in the British Empire until 1982, and is still a member of the Commonwealth of former empire countries that have the British monarch as head of state. A British-appointed governor-general acts on behalf of the monarch.

The queen visited Canada more than any other country during her reign - 23 times as part of Royal Tours over the course of 70 years. James Smith Cree Nation, which witnessed one of Canada's worst ever incidents of mass violence on Sunday, resulting in the death of 10 people, received this week one of Queen Elizabeth's last letters of condolence, one of the chiefs told reporters on Thursday.

At the Clarence & Cripps British boutique and tea-room near Montreal, some customers were stunned to learn of the queen's death, while others were hugging and in tears, said co-owner Nicky Fisher, who is from England. "Everybody was just standing around not really knowing what to do," Fisher said. "If she'd been sick for a while, we'd have been prepared. It is hard, it's the real end of an era," she added.

Trudeau postponed a planned announcement on measures to help offset spiking consumer prices. His cabinet members changed into black and the flag on Canada's parliamentary buildings was lowered to half-mast. "We offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Governor-General Mary Simon said.

"Canadians across the country will mourn the loss of The Queen. Let us take a moment to honour Her Majesty's memory in each of our own ways." While the Queen remained popular among Canadians, support for the monarchy has dropped in recent years. An opinion poll from the Angus Reid research group in April showed that 51% of Canadians thought the country's constitutional monarchy should be abolished in coming generations, up from 45% in January 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)