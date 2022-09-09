Death of Queen Elizabeth marked around world with tributes and flowers

As world leaders paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her death aged 96 on Thursday, ordinary people in Britain and around the globe paid their own respects to a woman who had been the face of her nation for more than 70 years. On a rainy London night, thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace, in central London, some laying floral tributes outside the black iron gates. There were similar scenes outside the queen's Windsor Castle home.

Portraits of Elizabeth were posted on billboard screens in central London's Piccadilly Circus and the city's Canary Wharf financial district, and also across the Atlantic in New York's Times Square. Flowers were laid outside the British Consulate General in New York. In Washington, the U.S. flag was lowered to half staff to mark the passing of a monarch whose legacy President Biden said "will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world".

Her death was also marked in European cities. In Berlin, flowers and candles were laid outside the British Embassy, while in Venice "God Save the Queen", the British national anthem, was played outside the Italian city's Festival Buildings. (Writing by Alex Richardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

