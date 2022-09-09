Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian to launch private equity firm with former Carlyle partner; Marilyn's ghost got physical in filming of 'Blonde', star says and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Swift and Spielberg bring star power back to Toronto Film Festival

After two years of toned-down festivities, the Toronto International Film Festival opens Thursday with full-capacity theaters and more than 200 feature films, aiming to make a mark in Hollywood's awards race. Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg and Lee Jung-jae are among the stars slated to appear on red carpets. Tickets for screenings, which unlike other major film festivals are open to the general public, sold out in minutes.

From chasing deals to turning off screens: Cineworld files for U.S. bankruptcy

Britain's Cineworld filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Wednesday, as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator struggles to rein in its massive debt. The Chapter 11 filing involves Cineworld's U.S., UK and Jersey operations, covering the bulk of its business.

George Clooney, Julia Roberts reunite for their first rom-com together

Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen in "Ticket to Paradise", their first romantic comedy together, portraying a bickering divorced couple. The duo play David and Georgia, who put their differences aside and join forces to stop their daughter Lily from marrying someone she has recently met on a graduation trip to Bali.

Kim Kardashian to launch private equity firm with former Carlyle partner

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and a former partner at Carlyle Group Inc Jay Sammons are launching a new private equity firm focused on investing in consumer and media businesses, according to a joint statement. The new firm, named SKKY Partners, will make investments in sectors including consumer products, hospitality, luxury, digital commerce and media, and plans to make both control and minority investments.

Disney found 'substantial portion' of Twitter users fake in 2016 - former CEO

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said on Wednesday the entertainment giant had determined that a "substantial portion" of Twitter's users were "not real" in 2016, when Disney was weighing a purchase of the social network. Iger said the Walt Disney Co and Twitter Inc boards were prepared to enter negotiations when he got cold feet. He said that, with Twitter's help, Disney had learned that "a substantial portion - not a majority -" of users were fake.

Angelina Jolie's ex-company accuses Brad Pitt of 'vindictive war' over French vineyard

Angelina Jolie's former investment company accused Brad Pitt of waging a "vindictive war" in a countersuit it filed against her ex-husband in an acrimonious battle over a French vineyard that the U.S. actors once shared. Nouvel LLC, Jolie's former investment company that owns a stake in the Château Miraval vineyard, said in its countersuit filed on Tuesday that Pitt had seized control of the winery in southeastern France.

Hugh Jackman reveals winning pitch to be dad in 'The Son'

Australian actor Hugh Jackman revealed on Thursday that he was so anxious to play the father in a film called "The Son" that he sent an email to the director-writer Florian Zeller asking for the part. Stars like Jackman, who featured in the "X-Men" series, normally get bombarded with requests to take on new roles, but he said he felt he had to take the initiative when he read the script of Zeller's "The Son" , which was originally a stage play.

Marilyn's ghost got physical in filming of 'Blonde', star says

The ghost of Marilyn Monroe made her presence felt during the filming of a fictionalised biopic of her life 'Blonde', throwing things around when she got angry, the actress who portrayed her, Ana de Armas, said on Thursday. The Netflix movie, directed by Andrew Dominik, is getting its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, exploring a few key moments of the troubled life of an enduring Hollywood icon.

As conflict rages, Ukraine war documentary is rushed to Venice front line

While Venice was rolling out its red carpet for the opening of its Film Festival a week ago, director Evgeny Afineevsky was racing to finish his sobering documentary about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He managed to meet the tightest of deadlines, with "Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom" getting its world premiere at Venice on Wednesday, vividly depicting the impact of the ongoing conflict on ordinary civilians.

'Rings of Power' calls out racism against cast members of color

After an inundation of racist attacks, Amazon Prime Video's "Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" has released a statement on Twitter expressing that they refuse to ignore or tolerate the "racism, threats, harassment, and abuse" that some of their castmates of color face daily. When Black and brown cast members on "Rings of Power" were announced earlier this year, they were met with immediate backlash based on the color of their skin. Claiming that the series is a misrepresentation of author J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth, comments have emerged across social media rejecting the show's diversity.

