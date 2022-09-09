Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's king, crown prince send condolences on Queen Elizabeth’s death

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 06:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 06:15 IST
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman sent condolences to British King Charles III early on Friday on Queen Elizabeth's death, according to two statements on state news agency SPA. "Her majesty was a role model for leadership that will be immortalized in history," the King said.

The kingdom's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the world will remember the great impact and the great deeds she did throughout her career. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Christian Schmollinge)

