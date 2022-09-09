Left Menu

Britain's new king says death of his mother a moment of 'greatest sadness'

Her death brings to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state.The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family, said 73-year-old Charles, who is the oldest person to ever assume the British throne.We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-09-2022 07:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 07:48 IST
Britain's new king says death of his mother a moment of 'greatest sadness'
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son Charles, the rightful heir to the British throne and new king, said on Thursday that the death of his mother is a moment of the ''greatest sadness'' for him and all members of his family.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. Her death brings to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state.

''The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,'' said 73-year-old Charles, who is the oldest person to ever assume the British throne.

''We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,'' the new king said in a statement.

During this period of mourning and change, he said his family and he will be comforted and sustained by knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the queen was so widely held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022