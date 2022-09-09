Left Menu

'The Crown' to halt filming after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

I expect we will stop filming out of respect too, Morgan said.Morgan also wrote the script for the 2006 movie The Queen, starring Helen Mirren as the monarch.He created The Crown in 2016 with the first season following a young Elizabeth II Claire Foy and her early days as Queen.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-09-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 14:12 IST
'The Crown' to halt filming after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
British Queen Elizabeth II (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix royal drama ''The Crown'' is expected to pause filming on its sixth season ''out of respect'' for Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch who passed away on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

In an email statement to entertainment news portal Deadline, ''The Crown'' creator Peter Morgan said the show is a ''love letter'' to Queen Elizabeth.

'''The Crown' is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too,'' Morgan said.

Morgan also wrote the script for the 2006 movie ''The Queen'', starring Helen Mirren as the monarch.

He created ''The Crown'' in 2016 with the first season following a young Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) and her early days as Queen. Actor Matt Smith played her husband, Prince Philip.

After two seasons, Olivia Colman replaced Foy for seasons three and four of the show, with Tobias Menzies taking on the role of Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

The show's fifth season, which is expected to be released on Netflix in November this year, will feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022