Left Menu

Govt announces one day state mourning on Sept 11 as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II

One day state mourning will be observed across India on September 11 as a mark of respect to UKs Queen Elizabeth II, the government announced on Friday.The queen died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after remaining the UKs longest-serving monarch for 70 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 15:18 IST
Govt announces one day state mourning on Sept 11 as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One day state mourning will be observed across India on September 11 as a mark of respect to UK's Queen Elizabeth II, the government announced on Friday.

The queen died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after remaining the UK's longest-serving monarch for 70 years. She was 96.

''Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on September 8, 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one day state mourning on September 11 throughout India,'' an official statement said.

On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout the country on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022