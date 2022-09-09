Left Menu

Court denies pre-arrest bail to singer Rahul Jain in rape case

A court here has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bollywood singer-composer Rahul Jain is a rape case registered against him by a costume stylist, citing that the offence was serious and required detailed interrogation.The singers pre-arrest bail application was rejected by additional sessions judge suburban Dindoshi court A Z Khan on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 15:28 IST
Court denies pre-arrest bail to singer Rahul Jain in rape case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bollywood singer-composer Rahul Jain is a rape case registered against him by a costume stylist, citing that the offense was serious and required detailed interrogation.

The singer's pre-arrest bail application was rejected by additional sessions judge (suburban Dindoshi court) A Z Khan on Tuesday. The detailed order was made available on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the 30-year-old woman, the Oshiwara police had last month registered an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the complainant, Jain contacted her on Instagram and praised her work. He then invited the woman to his house in suburban Andheri in October 2020, where he allegedly raped her under the influence of alcohol.

The accused had committed the act on the pretext of making the woman his personal costume stylist, the complaint stated.

Jain had also allegedly threatened the complainant of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The woman approached the police almost two years after the crime on August 11.

After perusal of documents placed on record, the court said both the accused and the complainant were working in the film industry, but the former took advantage, called the complaint to his residence and committed the crime.

The judge cited that the offence was serious and it required detailed interrogation, and custodial interrogation of the accused was essential.

Otherwise, the investigation officer's right to interrogate the accused would be taken away and it would affect the prosecution's case, the court said.

This is the second such case against the singer, who was accused by a lyricist of rape forcible abortions, abandonment of child, and cheating in 2021, the first victim's lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022