Court denies pre-arrest bail to singer Rahul Jain in rape case

A court here has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bollywood singer-composer Rahul Jain is a rape case registered against him by a costume stylist, citing that the offense was serious and required detailed interrogation.

The singer's pre-arrest bail application was rejected by additional sessions judge (suburban Dindoshi court) A Z Khan on Tuesday. The detailed order was made available on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the 30-year-old woman, the Oshiwara police had last month registered an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the complainant, Jain contacted her on Instagram and praised her work. He then invited the woman to his house in suburban Andheri in October 2020, where he allegedly raped her under the influence of alcohol.

The accused had committed the act on the pretext of making the woman his personal costume stylist, the complaint stated.

Jain had also allegedly threatened the complainant of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The woman approached the police almost two years after the crime on August 11.

After perusal of documents placed on record, the court said both the accused and the complainant were working in the film industry, but the former took advantage, called the complaint to his residence and committed the crime.

The judge cited that the offence was serious and it required detailed interrogation, and custodial interrogation of the accused was essential.

Otherwise, the investigation officer's right to interrogate the accused would be taken away and it would affect the prosecution's case, the court said.

This is the second such case against the singer, who was accused by a lyricist of rape forcible abortions, abandonment of child, and cheating in 2021, the first victim's lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)